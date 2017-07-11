Kevin Durant accepted a paycut of nearly $10 million to re-sign with Golden State this summer, and his sacrifice reminds Warriors head coach Steve Kerr of former Spurs teammate Tim Duncan.

Chat with Steve Kerr last night on free agency, KD's paycut, the Nick Young/Casspi signings, more https://t.co/uTa4hv0OAM — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) July 11, 2017

Durant re-upped with the NBA champs on a two-year, $53 million deal, and was reportedly willing to accept even less money if it helped the Dubs sign more free agents.

Kerr called it a “remarkable gesture.”

Per the Mercury News: