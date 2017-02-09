With Kevin Durant set to make his first trip back to Chesapeake Energy Arena on Saturday, fans looking to purchase tickets will have to shell out record-setting prices.

Of the near-dozen notable player return games since 2010, Durant’s visit to his old stomping grounds will be the most expensive.

On TicketIQ, a search engine that pools tickets and data from over 90 percent of the resale market, Thunder-Warriors tickets are now averaging $405. That narrowly surpasses LeBron James’ return to Miami on Christmas Day after re-signing with the Cavaliers in 2014.

That game owned a $404 average two days prior to tipoff, which at the time set the bar for the priciest return game since 2010.

No other return game has come close to posting the price points of Durant and James’ homecomings.

Derrick Rose and Joakim Noah returned to Chicago this past November as members of the Knicks and owned the third most expensive prices for a return game at $305.

Other notable names on the list above include Dwyane Wade’s return to Miami ($219), LeBron James’ trip back to Cleveland as a member of the Heat ($216) and Kevin Love to Minnesota ($203).

While Saturday’s game in Oklahoma City may own record price points for a return game, the Warriors’ second visit to Chesapeake Energy Arena in March is actually more expensive.

The March 20 game currently owns a $430 average, making it the second priciest Thunder home game of the last eight years. Only a 2016 game against the Warriors was more expensive at an average of $519.

