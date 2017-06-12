Draymond Green recently told the story of ringing up Kevin Durant moments after a devastating Game 7 loss in last year’s NBA Finals, something KD says is “100 percent false.”

Kevin Durant asked about Draymond Green contacting him after Game 7 of Finals last year: "That's false, 100 percent false" — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) June 11, 2017

Whatever the case, the two stars are on the brink of winning their first title together.

Green claims he told Durant that the Warriors wouldn’t really need him to step up until the Finals.

Per ESPN: