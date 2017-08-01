Kevin Durant likes to engage with fans on social media, and isn’t shy about voicing his opinion.

When someone recently suggested that LeBron James is the better player, the reigning NBA Finals MVP shot back: “Nah.”

KD is enjoying his summer as a first-time champion, and just got done with a trip to India.

Per NBA.com:

The Golden State Warriors’ forward recently wrapped up a three-day trip in which he supported the continued growth of basketball in India, where the NBA is committed to developing talent at the grassroots level and shaping the game’s future there.

“The buzz around basketball here is growing and growing every single day,” Durant said. “Getting up at 6 in the morning to watch a Finals game, that shows dedication, that shows passion and love. There are so many basketball players here. It’s on us as NBA players to inspire new basketball players. … We’re just planting seeds, and hopefully by next year at this time we’ll see more and more eyes on the game of basketball.”

Durant’s jam-packed experience came six weeks after he led the Warriors to their second NBA championship in three years, earning Finals MVP honors with averages of 35.2 points, 8.2 rebounds and 5.4 assists in a five-game series victory against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Fittingly, fans showered the 28-year-old Durant with chants of “M-V-P, M-V-P” when he arrived in New Delhi last Thursday — the first of many outpourings of support for the 2013-14 regular-season MVP in a country where basketball is the second-fastest-growing sport among boys and girls.

“It’s been overwhelming, this much love,” Durant said during the trip. “It’s definitely appreciated.”