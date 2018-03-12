Kevin Durant Says It’s ‘Weird’ Playing Without Stephen Curry

Following the Warriors’ 109-103 road loss Sunday night in Minnesota, Kevin Durant told reporters that it is “weird” for the Warriors to play without injured co-star Stephen Curry.

Steph sat out his second consecutive game with an ankle injury, and several other key veterans are also in street clothes.

KD says it’s been “fun” trying to figure things out with a patchwork roster.

