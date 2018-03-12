Kevin Durant Says It’s ‘Weird’ Playing Without Stephen Curry

by March 12, 2018
259

Following the Warriors’ 109-103 road loss Sunday night in Minnesota, Kevin Durant told reporters that it is “weird” for the Warriors to play without injured co-star Stephen Curry.

Steph sat out his second consecutive game with an ankle injury, and several other key veterans are also in street clothes.

KD says it’s been “fun” trying to figure things out with a patchwork roster.

Per ESPN:

“It’s weird not having Steph out there,” Durant said after a 109-103 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday. “And Andre [Iguodala] and [David] West, Jordan [Bell], so we’re missing a lot, and we’re just kind of playing on the fly each possession.”

Iguodala missed his third straight game because of a left wrist injury. David West missed his fourth straight game because of an arm injury, while rookie Jordan Bell missed his third straight because of an ankle issue. Durant knows that 24-year-old backup Quinn Cook is doing the best he can, but the All-Star forward also knows that Curry and Cook are completely different players.

“Quinn has been up and down in the G-League, so it’s something we got to deal with, something that we just got to figure out, work through,” Durant said. “And it’s actually been pretty fun trying to figure things out throughout the game. Everybody’s just coming together even better. We lost two in a row, but the energy on the bench was great, the coaching staff has been digging down deep trying to find things for us that will work because our offense is predicated on Steph and Klay [Thompson] kind of running around the 3-point line, knocking down 3-point shots and spreading out.

“Without Steph there, Quinn is asked to do a lot, so it’s definitely a different dynamic when you have, [as] opposed to Steph Curry, when you’re having Quinn Cook. He’s doing a good job stepping in and playing extremely hard, and I’m proud of him.”

  
You Might Also Like
harrison barnes 2016 thunder
NBA

Harrison Barnes: 2016 Thunder ‘Probably’ The Best Playoff Team

2 hours ago
973
NBA

Karl-Anthony Towns With Clutch Performance vs Warriors

11 hours ago
204
NBA

Kevin Durant On Heckling Blazers Fan: ‘I’m Glad The Ref Got His Ass’

2 days ago
3,529
NBA

Post Up: Raptors Snap Rockets’ 17-Game Win Streak on ‘Drake Night’

3 days ago
1,658
NBA

Draymond Green: Pelicans More Impressive Than Rockets

3 days ago
3,316
NBA

Post Up: Hassan Whiteside Leads Heat to Crucial Win, Kevin Durant Shines

4 days ago
951

TRENDING


Most Recent
isaiah thomas kuzma cavaliers

Kyle Kuzma Says Isaiah Thomas Was ‘Trying To Kill’ The Cavaliers

43 mins ago
5,271
harrison barnes 2016 thunder

Harrison Barnes: 2016 Thunder ‘Probably’ The Best Playoff Team

2 hours ago
973

Report: Troy Williams Agrees To Two-Year Deal With Knicks

2 hours ago
169

Kent Bazemore Out For Season With Bone Bruise In Right Knee

2 hours ago
59

Kevin Durant Says It’s ‘Weird’ Playing Without Stephen Curry

2 hours ago
259