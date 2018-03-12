Kevin Durant Says It’s ‘Weird’ Playing Without Stephen Curry

Following the Warriors’ 109-103 road loss Sunday night in Minnesota, Kevin Durant told reporters that it is “weird” for the Warriors to play without injured co-star Stephen Curry.
Steph sat out his second consecutive game with an ankle injury, and several other key veterans are also in street clothes.
The Warriors know they are going to get back on track soon — but Kevin Durant acknowledged that it’s ‘weird’ for his team to play without Steph Curry because of the former MVP’s ability to do everything the group needs. https://t.co/nsgHCBZ05g
— Nick Friedell (@NickFriedell) March 12, 2018
KD says it’s been “fun” trying to figure things out with a patchwork roster.
Per ESPN:
“It’s weird not having Steph out there,” Durant said after a 109-103 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday. “And Andre [Iguodala] and [David] West, Jordan [Bell], so we’re missing a lot, and we’re just kind of playing on the fly each possession.”
Iguodala missed his third straight game because of a left wrist injury. David West missed his fourth straight game because of an arm injury, while rookie Jordan Bell missed his third straight because of an ankle issue. Durant knows that 24-year-old backup Quinn Cook is doing the best he can, but the All-Star forward also knows that Curry and Cook are completely different players.
“Quinn has been up and down in the G-League, so it’s something we got to deal with, something that we just got to figure out, work through,” Durant said. “And it’s actually been pretty fun trying to figure things out throughout the game. Everybody’s just coming together even better. We lost two in a row, but the energy on the bench was great, the coaching staff has been digging down deep trying to find things for us that will work because our offense is predicated on Steph and Klay [Thompson] kind of running around the 3-point line, knocking down 3-point shots and spreading out.
“Without Steph there, Quinn is asked to do a lot, so it’s definitely a different dynamic when you have, [as] opposed to Steph Curry, when you’re having Quinn Cook. He’s doing a good job stepping in and playing extremely hard, and I’m proud of him.”