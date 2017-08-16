Sorry, Knicks fans: Kevin Durant has zero interest in relocating to New York.
KD was recently in Gotham—which he called the “so-called Mecca of basketball”—to unveil a newly renovated court at the East Side Community High School, and when asked when he’ll become a Knick, KD said “never.”
While in the city, Durant took part in some pickup runs with LeBron James and Carmelo Anthony.
Per the Mercury News:
Durant, James and Carmelo Anthony starred in a couple of Instagram videos posted Tuesday afternoon by Chris Brickley, a trainer for Durant and and Anthony, that showed some of the pick-up game.
KD and King James are obviously on good terms again after a trash-talking repartee during Game 4 of the NBA Finals. That makes sense considering Durant has praised LeBron on several occasions — and even collaborated on a rap song way back in 2011.
“We’ve built up that healthy level of competition where we just go, just let our games take over,” Durant said about James just before the Finals started. “You know he’s going to bring the best out of you and I know I bring the best out of him.”
