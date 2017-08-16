Sorry, Knicks fans: Kevin Durant has zero interest in relocating to New York.

KD was recently in Gotham—which he called the “so-called Mecca of basketball”—to unveil a newly renovated court at the East Side Community High School, and when asked when he’ll become a Knick, KD said “never.”

While in the city, Durant took part in some pickup runs with LeBron James and Carmelo Anthony.

Per the Mercury News: