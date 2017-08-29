When asked if he’d consider returning to Seattle to finish off his NBA career, Kevin Durant didn’t exactly rule out the possibility.

KD left the city after his rookie season when the franchise moved to OKC, and says Sonics fans were robbed of the chance to see him “grow up in the League.”

The reigning Finals MVP re-upped with the NBA champion Golden State Warriors on a two-year, $53 million deal this summer.

While appearing on The Bill Simmons Podcast recently, the NBA Finals MVP was asked if he would consider finishing his career in Seattle if the city ever got an expansion team. “Good question. Who knows?” Durant said. “I feel like they deserved to see me grow up in the league, as far as me being drafted.” Simmons made a comment about how terrible it was the city to lose the team which featured Durant and Russell Westbrook. “You feel for them when it comes to that, but you never know what happens on the business side. Who knows what went on with that. But from a fans standpoint, I think from seeing us that first year and seeing the start, that’s when [GM Sam Presti] got there. I feel like they deserve to see some of that through a little bit.”

