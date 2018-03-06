Kevin Durant: When I Step On The Court, Opposing Fans ‘Fear Me’

by March 06, 2018
160

Kevin Durant doesn’t care that sharing the spotlight with Stephen Curry may hurt his chances of claiming another MVP trophy.

As the nine-time All-Star told Michael Lee of Yahoo Sports, the fans know how good he is, regardless of the individual awards:

“Awards don’t mean anything, for one. You can still be an MVP-caliber player and not win MVP, in my opinion,” Durant told Yahoo Sports. “I know how good I am. Everybody in this league knows how good I am. All the fans know. No matter how much they try to deny it, or hate, or tell you anything different. They know when I step on the court, they fear me, as fans of the game. I’m not saying my opponents fear me, but when I get a wide-open shot, I hear the crowd. Before I shoot it, I hear. They all respect it. But obviously, the move that I made [to join Golden State], people that — they enjoy competition, whatever they call that, or suspense in the basketball game — they didn’t like it. So anything to take a shot at me here and there, I knew it was coming. The MVP I got, I experienced that already. That’s what I’m about, I want to experience things. I experienced what that’s like. Let’s move on. What’s next for me?”

The 29-year-old Durant finished ninth in MVP voting last year.

Over 55 games this season, he is averaging 26.1 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 5.4 assists.

RELATED
Russell Westbrook Reflects on Teaming With Kevin Durant, James Harden

  
You Might Also Like
russell westbrook kevin durant james harden
NBA

Russell Westbrook Reflects on Teaming With Kevin Durant, James Harden

1 hour ago
603
warriors african american museum visit
SLAMTV

Warriors Visit African American History Museum With D.C. Kids

1 day ago
468
NBA

Kevin Durant Gives Game Worn Jersey To Quavo

3 days ago
813
NBA

Post Up: Tempers Flare

4 days ago
1,480
kevin durant 100 percent warriors
NBA

Kevin Durant Is 100 Percent Certain He’ll Be Back With Warriors Next Season

4 days ago
1,166
NBA

Kyrie Irving Wants the NBA to Look at Zaza Pachulia’s Actions

4 days ago
4,364

TRENDING


Most Recent

Report: ‘No Plan’ For Markelle Fultz To Return In Immediate Future

33 mins ago
405

Kevin Durant: When I Step On The Court, Opposing Fans ‘Fear Me’

1 hour ago
160
russell westbrook kevin durant james harden

Russell Westbrook Reflects on Teaming With Kevin Durant, James Harden

1 hour ago
603
marcus smart fined james harden

Marcus Smart Fined $15K For Criticizing Officials’ Treatment of James Harden

2 hours ago
526
lonzo ball damian lillard

Lonzo Ball Takes Blame For Damian Lillard’s Hot Fourth Quarter

4 hours ago
1,348