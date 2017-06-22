Kevin Durant took out a full-page ad in the SF Chronicle, thanking Dubs Nation after winning his first NBA championship.
KD says his debut with the Warriors was “an incredible and exhilarating championship experience.”
Special message for #DubNation from @KDTrey5 in today's @sfchronicle 📰🙌🏽 pic.twitter.com/ApmUGCJeb1
— GoldenStateWarriors (@warriors) June 21, 2017
The Finals MVP says that “great accomplishments are never achieved alone”:
“Thank you, everyone, for making my initial season with the Warriors an incredible and exhilarating championship experience.
“Great accomplishments are never achieved alone and are best when shared with others.”
Commentscomments powered by Disqus