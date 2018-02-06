Kevin Durant Thinks Andre Roberson Is ‘Probably The Best’ Defender In NBA

Kevin Durant had high praise for his former OKC teammate Andre Roberson, calling the recently injured forward “probably the best” defender in the NBA, via Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle:

Kevin Durant called Andre Roberson, who is out for the season with a ruptured patella tendon, “probably the best” defensive player in the league. Said he reached out to Roberson after the injury. — Connor Letourneau (@Con_Chron) February 6, 2018

Durant said he began to view OKC as just another opponent after the last time Golden State faced them. pic.twitter.com/R7OcqkMepH — Connor Letourneau (@Con_Chron) February 6, 2018

The 26-year-old Roberson was averaging 1.2 steals and 0.9 blocks before going down with the ruptured patella tendon.

