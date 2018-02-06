Kevin Durant Thinks Andre Roberson Is ‘Probably The Best’ Defender In NBA

by Alex Squadron February 06, 2018

Kevin Durant had high praise for his former OKC teammate Andre Roberson, calling the recently injured forward “probably the best” defender in the NBA, via Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle:

The 26-year-old Roberson was averaging 1.2 steals and 0.9 blocks before going down with the ruptured patella tendon.

