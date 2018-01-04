Kevin Durant says the Warriors respect the Rockets, but they’re not solely focused on beating Houston.

In a story by ESPN’s Chris Haynes, Durant added that the Rockets are one of several teams (namely, Boston, Cleveland, San Antonio, OKC and Minnesota) that could potentially contend for a title.

The Rockets may be obsessed with beating the Warriors, but the champs aren’t reciprocating at the moment. https://t.co/AW8CkJIU3L — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) January 4, 2018

“It’s no disrespect, but we’re not coming in every day saying we’re just thinking about Houston. We know how great they are. “We know it’s a team that’s going to be contending for a title along with us and couple other teams. But we’re focusing on ourselves right now.” […] “You’ve got San Antonio, you’ve got Houston, you’ve got Boston, you’ve got Cleveland obviously, you’ve got OKC, who I think it’s tough. They nice. You’ve got Minnesota.”

