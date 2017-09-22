Kevin Garnett says he wants to see Pelicans big man DeMarcus Cousins “try to win MVP” during the 2017-18 season.

While taking part in a reddit AMA on Thursday, Garnett said that he would love to see Cousins “take the next step and dominate this League.”

“I want to see DeMarcus Cousins dominate the season, actually try to win MVP. Actually try to go out and just dominate for a whole year. “I would love to see Cousins take the next step and dominate this League for at least one year.”

