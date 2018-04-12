Kevin Garnett Shocked Kyrie Irving Opted for Surgery

by April 12, 2018
1,783

Kevin Garnett couldn’t believe that Kyrie Irving agreed to undergo season-ending surgery with the NBA playoffs just around the corner.

KG wishes the Boston Celtics had pushed their All-Star point guard to play through the pain.

Garnett says things might have turned out differently for Kyrie if he was hooping back in his day.

Per the Boston Globe:

“Are you shocked by the Kyrie decision for surgery?’’ [Garnett] asked, referencing Celtics guard Kyrie Irving’s recent season-ending surgery on his knee.

I told him I was not surprised, given that Irving was clearly playing through pain and there seemed to be some mystery about the whole situation.

“I was shocked. I was totally not ready for that one,’’ said Garnett, who battled knee injuries during his time with the Celtics.

“I wish they’d pushed the onus [on him] to play a little bit, but everyone is a lot more into wellness and their body these days. In a different era, maybe you were looked at a little differently [if you couldn’t play through an injury].’’

  
You Might Also Like
NBA

Report: Marcus Smart Expected To Be Cleared To Return In Late April

2 days ago
229
NBA

Kyrie Irving Undergoes Successful Surgery, Expected Back For Training Camp

5 days ago
1,031
NBA

Gordon Hayward: ‘2018 Will Be My Year. I Will Be Back On The Court’

5 days ago
4,614
kyrie irving knee playoffs
NBA

Kyrie Irving To Have Screws Removed From Kneecap, Out 4-5 Months

1 week ago
8,121
NBA

Post Up: Raptors Inch Closer To Securing Top Seed In East

1 week ago
1,227
NBA

Brad Stevens: Gordon Hayward ‘Long, Long Way Away’

1 week ago
2,271

TRENDING


Most Recent

JR Smith: LeBron James Surpassed Michael Jordan Two Years Ago

2 mins ago
1

Kevin Garnett Shocked Kyrie Irving Opted for Surgery

2 hours ago
1,783
russell westbrook cotton-picking mind

Thunder Broadcaster Says Russell Westbrook Is ‘Out of His Cotton-Picking Mind’

2 hours ago
4,022

Ben Simmons Wants to Win MVP and Defensive Player of the Year

2 hours ago
328

NBA Kicks of the Night

3 hours ago
461