Kevin Garnett Shocked Kyrie Irving Opted for Surgery

Kevin Garnett couldn’t believe that Kyrie Irving agreed to undergo season-ending surgery with the NBA playoffs just around the corner.

KG wishes the Boston Celtics had pushed their All-Star point guard to play through the pain.

Kevin Garnett talks to @GlobeChadFinn about the 2008 Celtics and the 2018 Celtics https://t.co/txyomBfoOc pic.twitter.com/2S7vLvOm4b — Boston.com Celtics News (@BDCCeltics) April 10, 2018

Garnett says things might have turned out differently for Kyrie if he was hooping back in his day.

Per the Boston Globe: