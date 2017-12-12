Kevin Garnett wants to be part of an ownership group that takes over for Glen Taylor in Minnesota.
Garnett has no intereste whatsoever in partnering with his old Timberwolves boss.
Kevin Garnett talked to us about his new Turner show, @KGArea21, doing live TV and his new media career https://t.co/6PQM7Ivrnu pic.twitter.com/g5KXr9JZVj
— Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) December 9, 2017
KG has become a TV star after retiring from the NBA, and says he’d be interested in moving into team management or ownership at some point.
Per Awful Announcing:
“Live TV is crackin’ right now,” he said.
Garnett said he’s enjoying doing Area 21, but doesn’t know what his future holds. He’s pursuing various business ventures and said he’d love to go into ownership or management at some point, including with the Minnesota Timberwolves, where he spent the majority of his Hall Of Fame career, with one caveat: He wouldn’t want to do it with the current ownership group.
“I don’t want to be partners with Glen [Taylor], and I wouldn’t want to be partners with Glen in Minnesota,” he said. “I would love to be part of a group that buys him out and kind of removes him and go forward.”
Commentscomments powered by Disqus