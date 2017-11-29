Kevin Love says he had to apologize to LeBron James for his less-than-stellar performance Monday night against Joel Embiid.

Love redeemed himself last night, pouring in a season-high 38 points while leading the Cleveland Cavaliers to a 108-97 win against the Miami Heat.

Kevin Love apologized to LeBron for a rough night in Philly. There was no reason for any I’m sorries from Kevin following his game against the Heat @clevelanddotcom https://t.co/3TZLCj9uTI — Joe Vardon (@joevardon) November 29, 2017

The four-time NBA All-Star shot 10-of-16 from the field, and had 32 by halftime against Miami.

Per Cleveland.com: