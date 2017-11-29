Kevin Love says he had to apologize to LeBron James for his less-than-stellar performance Monday night against Joel Embiid.
Love redeemed himself last night, pouring in a season-high 38 points while leading the Cleveland Cavaliers to a 108-97 win against the Miami Heat.
Kevin Love apologized to LeBron for a rough night in Philly. There was no reason for any I’m sorries from Kevin following his game against the Heat @clevelanddotcom https://t.co/3TZLCj9uTI
The four-time NBA All-Star shot 10-of-16 from the field, and had 32 by halftime against Miami.
Per Cleveland.com:
“It’s tough to answer that without getting myself in trouble,” Love said [about his performance against Hassan Whiteside.] “There’s a lot of big boys out there. It’s no secret that … it’s funny to say I’m playing out of position, but I’m so used to being out there with Tristan (Thompson) and fighting for rebounds with him and knowing the rotations at the 4 spot, playing inside out from the 4 spot. It’s definitely been a change playing the 5 and having to match up and go against guys and maybe giving up two, three, four inches and 20, 30 pounds.
“As far as guys helping me out on that end, it’s not always going to be easy, but we’re able to get the job done.”
The Cavs won 113-91, and on this night it was Love’s job to take the brunt of Embiid’s force while Love’s teammates neutralized the others.
“(Monday) night was particularly tough for me,” Love said. “I even apologized to (LeBron James) in the fourth quarter. I got fouled on a 3 and I said, ‘I’m sorry, tonight was tough, I got in foul trouble.’ He said, ‘You don’t have to apologize for getting in foul trouble.’ I thought I had to come out (Tuesday) and definitely be aggressive.”
