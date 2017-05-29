Kevin Love is amused by the Cavs’ underdog status in the NBA Finals.

Love says Cleveland matches up quite well with the Golden State Warriors.

Round 3 of the Cavs-Dubs championship battle kicks off Thursday.

Per the AP:

“The whole underdog thing is funny to me, because yeah, at the end of the day we are defending our title,” Cavs forward Kevin Love said following Saturday’s practice. “We’re trying to repeat, which is so hard to do. I think we will use it as fuel. We will use it as motivation, but the idea of playing into it? It’s tough for me to say that is the case. I don’t feel like we’re underdogs.

“We match up well with them and I think they’d say the same about us.”

Love was asked if the Cavs wanted the Warriors.

“Want the Warriors?” he said. “They’ve been right at the top, best team in the league for three years straight now. They’ve been super-impressive. It’s kind of in our minds that that’s who we were going to see. They played great basketball this year. Obviously adding an MVP to a team that already has a two-time MVP makes them even more impressive. It’s tough to say that we didn’t expect it; we knew they’d be right there.”