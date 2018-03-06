Kevin Love Details Battle With Panic Attacks

by March 06, 2018
748

Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love wrote an essay detailing his battles with panic attacks.

Love, 29, suffered his first panic attack during a Nov. 5 home game against the Atlanta Hawks.

The five-time All-Star reportedly disclosed the issue—which caused him to leave a Cavs loss to the OKC Thunder early—during a contentious team meeting in late January.

Love says he was inspired by DeMar DeRozan going public with his own mental health struggles.

Per The Players’ Tribune:

“Everyone is going through something that we can’t see.

“The thing is, because we can’t see it, we don’t know who’s going through what and we don’t know when and we don’t always know why. Mental health is an invisible thing, but it touches all of us at some point or another. It’s part of life. Like DeMar said, ‘You never know what that person is going through.’

“Mental health isn’t just an athlete thing. What you do for a living doesn’t have to define who you are. This is an everyone thing. No matter what our circumstances, we’re all carrying around things that hurt — and they can hurt us if we keep them buried inside. Not talking about our inner lives robs us of really getting to know ourselves and robs us of the chance to reach out to others in need. So if you’re reading this and you’re having a hard time, no matter how big or small it seems to you, I want to remind you that you’re not weird or different for sharing what you’re going through.”

 
You Might Also Like
The Post Up

Post Up: 15 In A Row

11 hours ago
676
jeff green roller skating back injury
NBA

Report: Cavs Not Worried About Jeff Green Roller-Skating With Back Injury

20 hours ago
828
Tristan Thompso
NBA

Tristan Thompson Suffers Ankle Sprain, Expected to Miss Multiple Games

2 days ago
401
NBA

JR Smith Addresses Soup Incident That Led To Suspension

3 days ago
3,072
NBA

Kevin Love ‘Optimistic’ He Will Return Ahead Of Schedule

3 days ago
854
lebron james best plays career
NBA

LeBron: Behind-The-Back Nutmeg Was ‘One of The Best Plays’ in Career

4 days ago
1,956

TRENDING


Most Recent
lonzo ball damian lillard

Lonzo Ball Takes Blame For Damian Lillard’s Hot Fourth Quarter

18 mins ago
112

Steve Kerr: Players Who Don’t Get Drafted Should Be Allowed To Return To School

45 mins ago
254

Clippers Sign $20 Million Jersey Patch Deal With Dating App Bumble

1 hour ago
137
Shaquille O'Neal

Shaquille O’Neal Talks About All-Star Weekend Memories and Helping His Son, Shareef

2 hours ago
353

Kevin Love Details Battle With Panic Attacks

3 hours ago
748