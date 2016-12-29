Kevin Love is putting up 21.7 points (shooting 45.8 percent from the field, including 41 percent from beyond the arc) and pulling down 10.8 rebounds a night this season, and says he remains an All-Star caliber player.

LeBron James and Kyrie Irving receive most of the pub in Cleveland, but Love is quietly playing his best ball since joining the Cavs.



Regardless of voting by peers, media and fans, #Cavs Kevin Love believes in his heart he's an All-Star every year https://t.co/xL9OKvz6iC — Chris Fedor (@ChrisFedor) December 29, 2016

LeBron says that we’re now seeing “the Kevin Love of old”:

