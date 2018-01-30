Kevin Love broke a bone in his left hand during the Cavaliers’ game Tuesday against the Pistons, according to ESPN’s David McMenamin. He will be evaluated Wednesday in Cleveland, but could miss between six and eight weeks.

Love will miss the All-Star game for the second straight year — last season, he had knee surgery just days before the event. He is now the third All-Star forced to bow out of this year’s game due to injury.

The Cavs lead the Pistons by four at the half, but the outcome of this game seems to be the least of their concerns.

 
  
