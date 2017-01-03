Kevin Love ate some bad sea bass, and according to Cavs head coach Tyronn Lue, lost ten pounds over a two-day period.

Still, the big fella suited up Monday night, and helped Cleveland hold off the visiting New Orleans Pelicans 90-82.



LeBron has cold medicine, Love has food poisoning and Kyrie has a bad hamstring. Final thoughts on Wounded Three: https://t.co/DF6SqfG1A7 — Jason Lloyd (@JasonLloydABJ) January 3, 2017

LeBron James was feeling ill during and after the game, and Kyrie Irving sat out due to a hamstring injury.

