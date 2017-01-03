Kevin Love ate some bad sea bass, and according to Cavs head coach Tyronn Lue, lost ten pounds over a two-day period.
Still, the big fella suited up Monday night, and helped Cleveland hold off the visiting New Orleans Pelicans 90-82.
LeBron has cold medicine, Love has food poisoning and Kyrie has a bad hamstring. Final thoughts on Wounded Three: https://t.co/DF6SqfG1A7
— Jason Lloyd (@JasonLloydABJ) January 3, 2017
LeBron James was feeling ill during and after the game, and Kyrie Irving sat out due to a hamstring injury.
Per the Akron Beacon Journal:
Love still managed to score 12 points and grab 11 rebounds in 24 minutes, but he struggled badly. He shot 5 of 19 and missed all seven of his 3-point attempts.
“We didn’t think he was going to be able to play,” Lue said. “He came out there and gave us 24 strong minutes, which we needed. Just his presence on the floor was big for us and for him to gut it out the way he did was big for us.”
James muddled through his usual 39 minutes despite feeling under the weather. He shot 9 of 21, missed all four of his 3-point attempts and committed four turnovers. But he grabbed seven rebounds, passed for six assists and finally seemed to establish a little rhythm in the fourth quarter. [….] “Can’t have any excuses no matter what’s going on with the team,” James said. “Has to be next man up and when guys’ numbers are called they’ve got to be ready to go. As ugly as it was tonight, just got to find a way to get through it and we did that.”
Commentscomments powered by Disqus