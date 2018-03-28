Kevin Love Placed In Concussion Protocol

by March 28, 2018
63

Cavaliers big man Kevin Love has been placed in the concussion protocol, the team announced:

He will not play in Wednesday’s game against the Hornets and no timetable for his return was provided.

During a 98-79 loss to the Heat on Tuesday, Love took an inadvertent elbow to the mouth that caused a front tooth subluxation – meaning the tooth is loose but not displaced. He was held out of the second half with concussion-like symptoms.

In 53 outings this season, the five-time All-Star is averaging 17.7 points and 9.2 rebounds. Cleveland currently holds the No. 3 seed in the East, but has just a half game lead over Philadelphia and Indiana.

RELATED
LeBron James: ‘Very Challenging’ Playing Without Kevin Love 

 
