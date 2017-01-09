The Sacramento Kings reportedly plan to make DeMarcus Cousins a $200 million man next summer.

The 26-year-old All-Star center has this season and next remaining on his current deal.



A weekend's worth of trade scuttle in our latest Son of Weekend Dime –> https://t.co/Z4bhhcLcjW — Marc Stein (@ESPNSteinLine) January 7, 2017

Boogie recently said he plans to remain in Sac-Town for the remainder of his career.

Per ESPN:



The Kings, as you surely know by now, are openly desperate to bring their 10-season playoff drought to a halt. Those who know Sacramento best continue to say that, as long as the West’s No. 8 seed remains within the Kings’ sights, they’ll be increasingly reluctant to part with their All-Star ‎center. But sources also say that the Kings, at season’s end, want to pitch Cousins on a long-term partnership in the summertime, knowing he’s going to be eligible in July for a Designated Player Extension that ‎could make him one of a handful of $200 million players league wide. The latest signals suggest it would take a monster offer to get the Kings to tweak those plans.

Related

DeMarcus Cousins Says His Jersey Will Hang in the Kings’ Rafters