Sacramento claims they had “a better deal two days ago” for All-Star center DeMarcus Cousins, and yet, they settled for a package centered around Buddy Hield.

Kings GM Vlade Divac and owner Vivek Ranadive came into All-Star Weekend determined to unload the 26-year-old superstar.

With Boogie now teaming up with Anthony Davis to form the NBA’s most formidable frontline, the Kings say they’re looking for better team culture.

Per the AP:

When asked Monday why he didn’t wait for a better offer closer to Thursday’s trade deadline, Divac gave a curious response that raised more questions than it answered. “Most likely we would get less because I had a better deal two days ago,” Divac said. “I don’t want to go into details. I don’t want to discuss the process.” Pelicans general manager Dell Demps previous’ attempts to provide Davis a requisite supporting cast has been under increasing scrutiny as losses have mounted — New Orleans is 23-34, 2 ½ games out of the final playoff spot in the West with 25 games left. When the deal was made official Monday, Demps thanked Pelicans owner Tom Benson and top executives Mickey Loomis and Dennis Lauscha for their “continued support and providing the resources for us to be successful.”

Related

Kings Owner Reportedly Thinks Buddy Hield Has ‘Steph Curry Potential’