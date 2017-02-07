Sacramento’s front-office continues to push back on any sort of trade speculation involving All-Star center DeMarcus Cousins.

Kings GM Vlade Divac says flatly that Boogie is not available.

Link to the @espn latest on Kings GM Vlade Divac insisting that All-Star center DeMarcus Cousins is going nowhere -> https://t.co/AaZQUe8fe3

Divac reportedly told Cousins and his reps that the Kings are committed to the 26-year-old superstar:

“We’re not trading DeMarcus,” Divac told ESPN. “We hope he’s here for a long time.”

Asked by ESPN on Monday about their intentions (the Kings reportedly plan to offer Cousins a massive contract extension), Divac said: “We are going in that direction.”

Cousins, for his part, has said on numerous occasions this season that he wants to be in Sacramento for the long term, despite the fact that the Kings have yet to reach the playoffs in his first six pro seasons. Sacramento began play Monday in the West’s No. 11 spot at 20-31 and 2.5 games out of a playoff spot.