The Sacramento Kings are reviewing an incident in which DeMarcus Cousins confronted and shouted obscenities at a Sacramento Bee columnist after the Kings’ 116-92 win over the Lakers on Monday.

The Bee published a video montage of the incident and some of Cousins’ past tirades against the media.

The video shows Cousins going on a profane tirade against the Bee‘s Andy Furillo over a column that addressed Cousins’ alleged assault of two clubgoers in New York.

The column referenced an incident at another club this past summer involving Cousins and his brother, Jaleel.

“We’re going to have some real fuckin’ issues. Don’t ever mention my brother again. You don’t know my fuckin’ brother. Fuckin’ coward. “You say whatever the fuck you want to say about me, but don’t mention my motherfuckin’ family.”

The video also shows Cousins calling Furillo a “fucking clown” during a locker room confrontation in October 2015.

Next up in the montage, Cousins refuses to speak until a Cowbell Kingdom reporter leaves the locker room. About a week later, Cousins is seen confronting the Cowbell Kingdom writer on the court.

The Kings issued a statement on Thursday announcing that they’re looking into the matter:

“We are committed to being open and transparent, and any hint of media censorship is unacceptable. There is an ongoing review into this matter, and we will take the appropriate steps immediately upon its conclusion.”

