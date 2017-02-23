Houston Rockets will reportedly send KJ McDaniels to the Brooklyn Nets for a heavily protected second-round pick.

The dealopens up roughly $3.3 million in cap room for the Rockets, making Houston players on the buyout market.

Houston has traded K.J. McDaniels to the Brooklyn Nets, league sources tell @TheVertical. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojVerticalNBA) February 23, 2017

Unloading McDaniels to the Nets frees $3M in cap space to use on the buyout market for Houston. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojVerticalNBA) February 23, 2017

The Nets will likely send back a future protected 2nd rd. pick (31-55) to facilitate the trade. — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) February 23, 2017

McDaniels was averaging 2.8 ppg in 29 games this season for the Rockets.