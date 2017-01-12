Klay Thompson and his teammates were less than thrilled with the theme of LeBron James’ Halloween party.

Thompson says the Cleveland Cavaliers’ antics were “childish”, but that the Golden State Warriors aren’t fazed.



Klay Thompson to @USATODAYsports on Cavs "RIP" cookies, Curry dolls, the rivalry and other such shenanigans https://t.co/001j0wMORX pic.twitter.com/BXeA5Lv1nb — Sam Amick (@sam_amick) January 12, 2017

Thompson thinks the Cavs-Dubs rivalry is good for the League.

Per USA Today:



“We had a 14-point lead (in the Christmas Day showdown). There’s a history between both teams, (and) we wanted to send a message that it’s going to be a tough out every time they see us. And obviously we know (they could meet again) down the line in June, so … That’s why we wanted to win so bad, you know, is because we still have a bad taste in our mouth – as we should, we’re competitive. But it didn’t help. We were right there. We had the game in hand. We just didn’t play Warriors style brand of ball, so give them credit though – they beat us. And it’s one regular season game, so you can’t get too caught up in what we did wrong and the whole rivalry and all that.” On the Cavs’ Halloween antics that served as salt in the wound … “It’s obviously not respectful, so it’s got to be on the other side of the spectrum, so that’s fine with us. They can do that childish stuff. It doesn’t matter to us. All we’ve got to do is handle it on the court, you know? “No, it didn’t (come up on the court in the Christmas Day game). But shoot, it might have (to). I mean, I still think we need to play with more of an edge next time we see them … I mean when we won the championship, though, we didn’t do some stuff like that. But that’s OK. People are built differently. We’re not going to – I’m not going to hold it against them. I’m just going to go out there, and we just want to beat them down next time we see them. That’s how it is. Hold that in the memory bank, and just remember that they do that stuff…It’s a good rivalry, and it’s good for the NBA. It makes it more fun, you know? It’s rare in pro sports you get rivalries like this, so we enjoy it, and we embrace it.”

Related

Klay Thompson on Cavs Halloween Decorations: ‘I Don’t Get It, ‘Cause I’m Not Dead’

Warriors React to Trolling at LeBron’s Halloween Party