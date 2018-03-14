Report: Klay Thompson Has a Fractured Thumb

Warriors guard Klay Thompson has reportedly fractured his right thumb and will be re-evaluated on March 22, according to ESPN’s Chris Haynes.

The injury occurred during the Warriors’ 103-109 loss to the Wolves on Sunday. Thompson played through the injury, finishing with 21 points on 8-22 FG.

ESPN Sources: Golden State guard Klay Thompson has a fractured right thumb and will be re-evaluated next Thursday, March 22. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) March 14, 2018

Thompson could miss up to two weeks, per Haynes.

Thompson withdrew his hand in pain after going for a steal during the second quarter against the Wolves.

RELATED:

Report: Stephen Curry Out Until At Least March 20 Due to Ankle Injury