Report: Klay Thompson Has a Fractured Thumb

by March 14, 2018
643
klay thompson fractured thumb

Warriors guard Klay Thompson has reportedly fractured his right thumb and will be re-evaluated on March 22, according to ESPN’s Chris Haynes.

The injury occurred during the Warriors’ 103-109 loss to the Wolves on Sunday. Thompson played through the injury, finishing with 21 points on 8-22 FG.

Thompson could miss up to two weeks, per Haynes.

Thompson withdrew his hand in pain after going for a steal during the second quarter against the Wolves.

