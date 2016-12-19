The 24-4 Golden State Warriors appear to have to have found their groove, and Klay Thompson says he’d give his squad an A- for their performance thus far.

The All-Star guard says he was never too concerned about about an early-season shooting slump.

The Dubs, according to Thompson, had no doubts that they’d end up with the best record in the League.

Per ESPN:



“I gotta give us an A-. I think we’re playing at a really high level right now. We have the best record in the NBA. [But] we expected to, just with the talent we have, and the system we run, and the amount of great players you have. “We knew it was going to take time. Obviously, out the gate, personally I didn’t play that well. But I knew it was early in the season, so I wasn’t really worried. I knew if I went to the gym, put the time in, I was going to get back on track. “We took a couple of losses, to San Antonio and the Lakers early in the season. But we rebounded really well, and I think we have a great record since that 4-2 start. … I think we’re in a great position, and I can’t believe we’re already three months in. It goes by so fast, it’s unbelievable. But I think we’re right where we envisioned we’d be, with a lot of room to grow.”

Related

Klay Thompson Drops 60 on the Pacers