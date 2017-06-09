The Golden State Warriors are unbeaten in the NBA Playoffs, and plan to etch their names in the history books in Cleveland tonight.

“We want to finish it here,” Klay Thompson said.

Klay Thompson: "We don't want to go back to the Bay and win. We want to finish it here." — Baxter Holmes (@BaxterHolmes) June 8, 2017

The Dubs’ 15-0 postseason record is the longest streak for any team in the four major pro sports.

Per the AP: