Klay Thompson, looking ahead to his free agency in the summer of 2019, says he’s willing to take “a few million” less in order to re-up with the Golden State Warriors.

#WarriorsPlusMinus Klay Thompson explains #ChinaKlay, why Anta fits him, and why he is not leaving Warriors https://t.co/dSuiEZLvoB pic.twitter.com/UxF3GYnzjC — Marcus Thompson (@ThompsonScribe) October 2, 2017

Thompson, 27, probably won’t give the Dubs as big a discount as Kevin Durant did this past summer.

The All-Star guard inked a four-year, $70 million extension in 2014.

Per The Athletic: