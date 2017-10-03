Klay Thompson, looking ahead to his free agency in the summer of 2019, says he’s willing to take “a few million” less in order to re-up with the Golden State Warriors.

Thompson, 27, probably won’t give the Dubs as big a discount as Kevin Durant did this past summer.

The All-Star guard inked a four-year, $70 million extension in 2014.

Per The Athletic:

“Could you (take a discount?”)

 

Klay Thompson: “I probably could, yeah. That much? I don’t know. I don’t make as much as Kevin off the court.

 

“If it’s a few million … It’s a blessing whatever contract I sign. I would definitely consider it cause I don’t want to lose anybody.”