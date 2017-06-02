The New York Knicks and Portland Trail Blazers have reportedly had preliminary discussions about a trade involving Moe Harkless and draft picks.

Portland is allegedly willing to package a 2017 first-round pick (No. 15, 20 or 26) in order to shed Harkless’ salary. Per ESPN:

Talks between New York and Portland are believed to be in the early stages, but at least one scenario discussed involved an additional player from Portland being sent in a trade, according to sources. Portland’s Moe Harkless is one player who was discussed in a possible trade scenario, sources told ESPN. It is unclear which players outside of Harkless have been discussed. It’s worth noting that the Blazers have nearly $133 million in guaranteed contracts on their books for the 2017-18 season, so they may be looking to shed salary in any transaction involving their first-round pick.

Harkelss, 24, averaged a career-high 10.0 points on 50.3 percent shooting after signing a 4-year, $42 million extension last summer.

