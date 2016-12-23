The NBA is filling stockings with five marquee games this Christmas.

With many of the League’s best ready to deck the halls on Sunday, there will be no shortage of Yuletide action all day long. A Finals rematch, a battle for Los Angeles and an Original 11 matchup between the Knicks and Celtics highlight this year’s festivities.

Be prepared to pay up for tickets to those games if going through the resale market, however. According to TicketIQ, a ticket search engine that pulls data and tickets from over 90 percent of the secondary market, the Knicks and Celtics will play in the most expensive Christmas game this year.

Boston Celtics @ New York Knicks | Average Resale Price: $435 | Get-in Price: $130

Knicks vs. Celtics Christmas Day tickets are averaging $435 and the cheapest are listed from $130 each. Kristaps Porzingis and the Knicks will play in their first Christmas Day game since 2014. That layover is likely impacting ticket prices, as this year’s game is 17 percent more expensive on average than 2014’s game against the Wizards ($373 average).

Golden State Warriors @ Cleveland Cavaliers | Average Resale Price: $363 | Get-in Price: $107

The Cavaliers and Warriors will rekindle their budding rivalry on Sunday when they meet at Quicken Loans Arena. After stretching last year’s Finals to a decisive seventh game last season, the two teams are set to clash in one of the most anticipated games of the season. Watching the two conference leaders will come at a price, though. Cavaliers tickets on TicketIQ currently own a resale average of $363 and the get-in price is $107.

Los Angeles Clippers @ Los Angeles Lakers | Average Resale Price: $354 | Get-in Price: $100

Out west, fans in Los Angeles will be treated to a rivalry game between the Lakers and Clippers in the nightcap game on Sunday. Fans of both teams are no stranger to big ticket prices at Staples Center, and that’ll be the case when the two teams battle it out this weekend. Lakers vs. Clippers tickets now own a $353 average and $100 get-in price.

Chicago Bulls @ San Antonio Spurs | Average Resale Price: $201 | Get-in Price: $12

It has been a season of ups and downs for the Bulls, who got off to a roaring start with new additions Dwyane Wade and Rajon Rondo but have fizzled of late. One of their biggest highlights of the season thus far came against the Spurs, however, after defeating them at home earlier this month. They’ll reconvene on Christmas Day – this time in San Antonio – in what will be the fourth priciest Yuletide game this season. Spurs vs. Bulls tickets own a $201 average and the cheapest can be found from just $12 each.

Minnesota Timberwolves @ Oklahoma City Thunder | Average Resale Price: $132 | Get-in Price: $19

Rounding out Sunday’s calendar will be the Thunder and Timberwolves, who meet at Chesapeake Energy Arena in the cheapest Christmas game on average this season. Russell Westbrook has been lights out through the first third of the season, averaging a triple-double per game while keeping the Thunder in the playoff race. Watching him take on a young Timberwolves team this Sunday will come at a relatively cheap price, too, as Thunder vs. Timberwolves tickets are averaging $132. If you’re looking just to get past the gates in OKC, the cheapest tickets are priced from $19 each.