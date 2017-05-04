The New York Knicks reportedly have their eye on 6-5 French point guard Frank Ntilikina as a potential lottery pick in the 2017 NBA Draft.

Knicks GM Steve Mills traveled to France on Tuesday to watch the 18-year-old Ntilikina in action with Strasbourg of the French Pro A league.

Per the NY Post:

According to an NBA source, Knicks general manager Steve Mills jetted to France to catch 18-year-old point guard Frank Ntilikina play Tuesday night for Strasbourg in a French League match against Nanterre. The 6-foot-5 Ntikilina is considered the top international prospect in the draft, and if the Knicks stay with the seventh pick, he would be heavily considered.

Ntilikina dropped 31 points against Lithuania in the championship game of the FIBA U18 European Championships in December, en route to earning MVP honors.

He’s averaging 5.3 points (in 17.8 minutes per game) while shooting 43.2 percent from three this season in France.

