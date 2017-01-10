Derrick Rose was back on the practice floor Tueday afternoon, this after going AWOL for Monday night’s loss at MSG.
Practice pic.twitter.com/IAtoGBc2jR
— NY_KnicksPR (@NY_KnicksPR) January 10, 2017
The New York Knicks announced that the 28-year-old point guard was fined for his unexplained absence, and that he’ll suit up against the Philadelphia Sixers tomorrow night.
Derrick Rose has rejoined the team and has been fined. He is expected to be in uniform tomorrow in Philadelphia.
— NY_KnicksPR (@NY_KnicksPR) January 10, 2017
