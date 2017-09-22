Knicks general manager Scott Perry is keeping an “open mind” on Carmelo Anthony‘s future with the franchise.

But who are they kidding: New York is getting rid of Melo as soon as humanly possible.

Carmelo Anthony's people are trying a Hail Mary attempt to get him to Houston (Knicks won't do it) … before he accepts a deal to Portland

The team expects the perennial All-Star forward to show up and be a “professional” at training camp.

Per the NY Post:

While Knicks GM Scott Perry said the club is keeping an “open mind’’ on Carmelo Anthony’s future, team brass stated he’ll be at Monday’s training camp and coach Jeff Hornacek said he’d be “crazy not to start him.”

“Look, Carmelo’s going to be back here,'” Perry said in a press conference to ring in Monday’s start of camp. “Carmelo has always been a professional. That’s one thing I’ve always respected about him. I think he can set a good example for the young players. He’s been a 10-time All-Star. If he’s back here with the New York Knicks, we expect him to be the professional he’s always exemplified throughout his career and move forward with him.”

However, Perry admitted nothing is set in stone. Anthony, according to sources, has so far given the Knicks only one team for which he’d approve a trade – the Rockets. The Knicks have no traction with Houston on a deal, but the Blazers remain a possibility if Anthony becomes agreeable in the future.

“I think in our position you always keep an open mind,'” Perry said. “Part of my job is to help this team get better in any way that we can. So we’re going to continue to do that on a daily basis, whether it’s entertaining calls or obviously internal development is going to be important for us. I really can’t comment any further on it other than my job is to help this team get better in any way that we can, in any of the means that are available to us.”