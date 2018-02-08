Knicks: Kristaps Porzingis to Return ‘Bigger, Better and Stronger’

by Marcel Mutoni February 08, 2018

New York Knicks general manager Scott Perry says Kristaps Porzingis will bounce back from a season-ending torn ACL, and emerge as a “bigger, better and stronger” player.

Porzingis, 22, is “ready to attack his rehab.”

The Knicks expect a full recovery once Porzingis undergoes surgery on his left knee.

Per Newsday:

“We’re very confident in the things he talked about last night,” Perry said Wednesday afternoon “He’ll be ready to attack his rehab in the way he attacked the summer in terms of trying to improve his game. Youth will be on his side in terms of his ability to heal and fight through this and come back bigger, better and stronger.”

An MRI revealed he tore his ACL and his season was over.

“Obviously, he’s devastated that he has that injury,” coach Jeff Hornacek said. “So are we. It’s a tough thing to have happen. He’s had such a great year.”

“It’s very tough news to swallow,” Perry said. “It was a tough day for the organization, tough day for the young man. You always think about the young person at first. When he learns his ACL’s torn and he’s out for the season that’s tough for any athlete to swallow.”

 
