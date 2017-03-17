Coming off a their second consecutive loss to Brooklyn, Knicks forward Kyle O’Quinn said that the Nets “shouldn’t be in the gym with us.”

New York (27-42) clinched its fourth consecutive losing season Thursday night, going down 121-110 to their cross-town rivals.

Carmelo Anthony, when asked if his squad had given up, said to query his teammates.

Per the NY Daily News:

“A team like that, you look at the roster, they shouldn’t be in the gym with us,” Knicks forward Kyle O’Quinn said about the Nets after falling to them Thursday, 121-110. “But it’s March. Anybody can win in March.” It begs the question: have the Knicks quit? “I can’t speak for everybody, you’re going to have to ask those guys,” said Anthony, who finished with 17 points on just 6 of 18 shooting. “But for me it’s my duty to just — regardless of what’s the situation — just go out there and play and figure it out and try to win. Until they say don’t play no more or limit our minutes or things like that. We still have to go out there and play and finish the season out.”

