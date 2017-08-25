The Knicks aren’t being very subtle about their desire for Carmelo Anthony to hit the road.

In the team’s latest promotion for its season tickets, Melo is conspicuously absent from the ad.

Never miss a moment with a 2017-18 Full Season Plan, now on sale at https://t.co/fn85V5Hfi8. #Knicks #NewYorkForever pic.twitter.com/47UwJPRpDf — NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) August 25, 2017

Trade talks between New York and the Houston Rockets, Melo’s preferred destination, appear to be stalled.

There was no sign of Anthony — the 10-time All-Star who averaged 22.4 points and 5.9 rebounds per game last season — despite his having called the Garden his home for the past seven seasons while the other three have a combined three seasons with the team. Anthony has been at the center of trade or buy-out rumors throughout the offseason despite his no-trade clause. He has two years left on his five-year, $124 million contract, which includes an opt-out clause after the 2017-18 season. The Cavaliers and Rockets have been seen as potential suitors for the 33-year-old, though according to multiple reports, he has told the Knicks he is willing to waive his no-trade clause only for the Rockets.

