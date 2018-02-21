Jeff Hornacek: Knicks Have ‘Moved On’ From Joakim Noah

by February 21, 2018

It appears Joakim Noah will not be returning to the Knicks.

On Tuesday, coach Jeff Hornacek told reporters that the organization has “moved on” from Noah, via ESPN‘s Ian Begley:

“We’ve moved on. He’s ready to move on and maybe have an opportunity somewhere else,” Hornacek said following the Knicks’ first practice after the All-Star break.

The veteran center has been away from the team since an altercation with Hornacek at practice in late January:

“That’s something that happened three weeks ago, four weeks ago. We handled that thing with Jo,” he said. “It’s not finalized because he’s still on the roster. We’ve dealt with that situation. There’s really nothing more to say about it.”

Asked Tuesday if his run-in with Noah in late January would prevent the 33-year-old from returning to the team, Hornacek said, “No.”

New York tried to deal Noah before the trade deadline, but struggled to find offers because of his enormous contract.

According to Begley, the Knicks are not interested in waiving Noah and he has not been open to buyout discussions.

RELATED
Report: Jeff Hornacek Shoved Joakim Noah During Altercation

 
You Might Also Like
NBA

Report: Jeff Hornacek Shoved Joakim Noah During Altercation

2 days ago
3,219
NBA

SLAM Presents LEAGUE PETS Ep. 4: Michael Beasley’s Two Dogs

1 week ago
1,334
NBA

Kristaps Porzingis Post Surgery: ‘I’m Attacking My Rehab Right Away’

1 week ago
453
NBA

Report: Emmanuel Mudiay Traded To Knicks In Three-Team Deal

2 weeks ago
2,234
NBA

Knicks: Kristaps Porzingis to Return ‘Bigger, Better and Stronger’

2 weeks ago
1,159
nba teams 1 billion
NBA

Every NBA Team Is Worth At Least $1 Billion

2 weeks ago
1,103

TRENDING