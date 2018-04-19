Knicks Owner James Dolan Doesn’t Rule Out Porzingis Missing All Of Next Season

by April 19, 2018
168

In an interview with the New York Post, Knicks owner James Dolan did not rule out star Kristaps Porzingis missing ALL of next season as he recovers from a torn ACL:

“I’ve been told everything from December to him being out for the season, so I don’t know what to expect on that,” Dolan said. “But we can’t just sit on our ass while he’s away. We need to develop a team and then integrate him into it when he comes back.”

Porzingis, 22, suffered the tear on Feb. 6 in a game against the Bucks. He is now two months removed from surgery.

Through 48 outings before the injury, The Unicorn averaged 22.7 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 2.4 blocks.

RELATED
Kristaps Porzingis: ‘I’m Going to Come Back Better and Stronger’

  
You Might Also Like
NBA

Report: Knicks To Interview Kenny Smith For Head Coaching Job

2 hours ago
288
NBA

Report: Knicks Have Not Expressed Interest In Jeff Van Gundy For Coaching Job

3 days ago
476
NBA

Report: Mike Woodson To Interview For Knicks Head Coaching Job On Wednesday

3 days ago
380
Knicks
NBA

Knicks to Reportedly Interview Jerry Stackhouse, David Fizdale, Mark Jackson and David Blatt for Head Coach Job

4 days ago
1,157
david fizdale knicks suns
NBA

David Fizdale To Interview With Knicks, Suns

5 days ago
594
NBA

New York Knicks Fire Jeff Hornacek

1 week ago
1,109

TRENDING


Most Recent

Knicks Owner James Dolan Doesn’t Rule Out Porzingis Missing All Of Next Season

40 mins ago
168

NBA Playoff Kicks of the Night

1 hour ago
162

Report: ‘Forceful Blow’ To Embiid’s Orbital Bone Could Permanently Damage Sight

1 hour ago
489

Charles Barkley: Karl-Anthony Towns ‘So Limited Offensively’

1 hour ago
542

Report: Knicks To Interview Kenny Smith For Head Coaching Job

2 hours ago
288