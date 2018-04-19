Knicks Owner James Dolan Doesn’t Rule Out Porzingis Missing All Of Next Season

In an interview with the New York Post, Knicks owner James Dolan did not rule out star Kristaps Porzingis missing ALL of next season as he recovers from a torn ACL:

“I’ve been told everything from December to him being out for the season, so I don’t know what to expect on that,” Dolan said. “But we can’t just sit on our ass while he’s away. We need to develop a team and then integrate him into it when he comes back.”

Porzingis, 22, suffered the tear on Feb. 6 in a game against the Bucks. He is now two months removed from surgery.

Through 48 outings before the injury, The Unicorn averaged 22.7 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 2.4 blocks.

