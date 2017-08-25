Team president Steve Mills laid out “a new day for the Knicks“—one that doesn’t include Carmelo Anthony.

Mills’ blog entry previewing the upcoming season (“The Journey Begins”) explicity omitted Melo’s name.

Our kick-off exclusive: @nyknicks President @scmills details his plan for the future of the team. Take a look: https://t.co/vjxKvhZshC pic.twitter.com/TKgc3xFQqm

New York continues to look for a way to part ways with the 10-time NBA All-Star, but a trade has yet to materialize.

Per Newsday:

While his message mostly focused on the team’s youth, the absence of Anthony, the team’s leading scorer last season, seemed conspicuous.

Mills was noncommittal about Anthony’s future during a news conference to introduce new general manager Scott Perry last month. At that gathering, Mills said the team would continue exploring trade possibilities for Anthony, who has a no-trade clause but reportedly would waive it if a deal can be worked out for him to go to the Rockets. Also at that time, Mills did not rule out Anthony being with the Knicks when camp opens next month. Mills also said the team would not buy out the $54 million remaining on Anthony’s contract.

Perhaps the most operative remarks made by Mills that day were: “I think we will be a good, developing team if Carmelo is part of the team. We’ll be a good, developing team if he isn’t