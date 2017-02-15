Two of the worst teams in the NBA—the New York Knicks and Los Angeles Lakers—remain the League’s most valuable.

New York is worth $3.3 billion, according to Forbes, and the Lakers are valued at $3.0 bil.

NBA's most valuable teams

1. Knicks $3.3B

2. Lakers $3B

3. Warriors $2.6B

4. Bulls $2.5Bhttps://t.co/jx4L9Bkwzd — Kurt Badenhausen (@kbadenhausen) February 15, 2017

The average NBA franchise is now worth $1.36 billion: