Kobe Bryant continues to hand out major goals for some of the NBA’s brightest young stars: The Black Mamba is challenging Giannis Antetokounmpo to win the MVP award in 2017-18.

(Bean also challenged John Wall to make the League’s All Defensive First Team.)

1st team all defense https://t.co/zbee5KUe6h — Kobe Bryant (@kobebryant) August 27, 2017

Expectations for the Greek Freak, coming from former and current NBAers, continue to grow.

Per NBA.com:

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo said he was “waiting” for a challenge from Kobe Bryant last week after the former NBA star tweeted challenges to Isaiah Thomas and DeMar DeRozan as part of his Mamba Mentality promotion with Nike. On Sunday, Bryant granted Antetokounmpo’s request with a challenge to win Kia NBA MVP: This challenge looks within reach for the long-armed Antetokounmpo, who averaged 22.9 points, 8.8 rebounds, 5.4 assists, 1.9 blocks and 1.6 steals last season to become the first player since LeBron James in 2008-09 to lead his team in points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks for an entire season. Antetokounmpo finished eighth in Kia NBA MVP voting for 2016-17.

