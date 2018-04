Notre Dame junior Arike Ogunbowale was drawing Kobe Bryant comparisons after she hit two game-winners in the Final Four—including a buzzer-beating three to win the NCAA Championship.

During a guest appearance on The Ellen Show on Friday, Ogunbowale was not only congratulated by her idol, but she hooped with Kobe as well.

