Kobe Bryant‘s short film, “Dear Basketball,” has been nominated for an Academy Award.

The film was one of five nominees in the Animated Short Film category, announced on Tuesday.

After hearing news, Kobe tweeted, “What?? This is beyond the realm of imagination.”

What?? This is beyond the realm of imagination. It means so much that the @TheAcademy deemed #DearBasketball worthy of contention. Thanks to the genius of @GlenKeanePrd & John Williams for taking my poem to this level. It's an honor to be on this team. #OscarNoms pic.twitter.com/M2joyk9D1V — Kobe Bryant (@kobebryant) January 23, 2018

