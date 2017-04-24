Kobe Bryant spent much of his life obsessing over basketball, but now that he’s retired from the NBA, The Black Mamba says he does not miss the game.

Bryant, 38, says he’s at peace with his playing days coming to an end.

Kobe is busy promoting “Dear Basketball,” a six-minute short film that premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York this past weekend.

WATCH: @kobebryant talks about his new animated short film “Dear Basketball,” life after basketball and much more: https://t.co/jGJ0mfxdGD pic.twitter.com/A6cdzee7kG — Good Morning America (@GMA) April 24, 2017

Per ABC:

“No, I don’t. It’s crazy,” the former Los Angeles Laker said on “Good Morning America.” “I started playing when I was 2. After playing for 20 years in the league, what I have now is — everything I’ve learned from the game, I carry with me to this day. The game has never truly left me. Physically, yes. But emotionally, and the things that I write, all stem from the game. So it’s still a part of me.” Bryant, 38, said it was important for athletes to understand there will be an end to their career on the court. “The other thing is that, for the athletes that come next, understand that there is a finale to it. And that’s OK,” he said. “It’s very hard to let go of something that you’ve done for half your life. It’s kind of become who you are. But it’s a difference between doing what you do versus understanding that that is not who you are. Hopefully, other athletes can see that and understand that.”

On Sunday, Bryant was on hand at the premiere of his Dear Basketball film and held a Q+A following the screening. What ensued was peak Kobe as he discussed his final game and guarding Allen Iverson. Check out some of the best quotes via HBO’s Michael Gluckstadt:

Saw Kobe speak at the Tribeca Film Festival today after screening his animated short "Dear Basketball." Here are the Kobiest things he said: — Michael Gluckstadt (@gluckstadt) April 24, 2017

His 2009 Game 6 performance against the Nuggets was inspired by Beethoven's 5th Symphony. — Michael Gluckstadt (@gluckstadt) April 24, 2017

Kobe had 60 in his last game, but could've had 90 if he didn't miss the easy ones. — Michael Gluckstadt (@gluckstadt) April 24, 2017

That same night he was so caught up in his writing that he "forgot" he had a basketball game. — Michael Gluckstadt (@gluckstadt) April 24, 2017

Kobe knew he wanted John Williams to score his next project, but he had to finish Star Wars first. — Michael Gluckstadt (@gluckstadt) April 24, 2017

"Seals are too athletic for great whites, so great whites sit back and bide their time. That's how I guarded Allen Iverson." — Michael Gluckstadt (@gluckstadt) April 24, 2017

Asked who his greatest inspiration was, Kobe answered "Michael Jackson." — Michael Gluckstadt (@gluckstadt) April 24, 2017

