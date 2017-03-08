The Los Angeles Lakers officially hired Rob Pelinka as their new general manager, and Kobe Bryant is fully onboard with his old agent taking on the high-pressure role.

The Black Mamba hopes Pelinka and team president Magic johnson figure out a way to get the Lakers back on the winning track.

No one knows the business of basketball more than @robpelinka. I wish him & the Lakers much success as they bring winning bball back to LA. — Kobe Bryant (@kobebryant) March 7, 2017

Pelinka, 47, spent over two decades representing some of the NBA’s biggest stars.

From the press release: