Kobe Bryant: James Harden is the MVP

Kobe Bryant‘s MVP pick tracks closely with the general consensus: James Harden.

Bryant says there should be no debate over who the NBA’s most valuable player is this season.

The Black Mamba adds that Quin Synder would be his choice for Coach of the Year.

Per USA Today:

“It’s got to be James,” Bryant said. “I really don’t understand the debate about picking somebody else. I don’t get it. Like, what the hell does this guy have to do? I mean for the last three years, the guy has been absolutely lights out, and now you still want to sit here and debate who should be MVP when he leads the league in scoring (30.4 points per game), his assists numbers (8.8 per) are off the charts, they have the best record in the league (65-16).

“If he doesn’t win MVP this year, what the hell is he supposed to do to win MVP, average 40 (points), 15 (assists) and 15 (rebounds)? I mean, come on now. Enough is enough.”

“I’ve got to talk about my man Quin Snyder,” Bryant told USA TODAY Sports about the fourth-year Utah Jazz coach whose team is 48-33 and has won 29 of its past 34 games. “The job he has done is freaking insane. It is insane. I love Quin. I always have. I’ve been a big Q guy forever…and the job that he has done seems like it’s going under the radar, which, why, I have no idea. But if there was ever even a doubt as to who should be Coach of the Year, the people who are second-guessing that need to have their voting credentials removed.”