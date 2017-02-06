Lower Merion High School announced that “thieves broke into our school and stole a number of items from the Kobe Bryant display case outside the Bryant Gymnasium.”

Current status of the Kobe case at Lower Merion: pic.twitter.com/TwNxomCggz — Zach Drapkin (@ZachDrapkin) February 6, 2017

The Black Mamba’s framed high school jersey is one of the keepsakes that was taken in the theft.

No one was harmed during the Sunday night burglary.

