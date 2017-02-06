Lower Merion High School announced that “thieves broke into our school and stole a number of items from the Kobe Bryant display case outside the Bryant Gymnasium.”
The Black Mamba’s framed high school jersey is one of the keepsakes that was taken in the theft.
No one was harmed during the Sunday night burglary.
Per the Philly Inquirer:
“We’re bummed,” said Doug Young, Lower Merion’s Director of Community Relations, who said couldn’t understand why someone would steal items that don’t have a significant monetary value.
“It’s a replica jersey, it’s not even the jersey he wore in high school,” said Young, a high school teammate of Bryant. “I’m not sure what someone would do with a state championship trophy. For us, the items are important because they represent some really wonderful memories.”
Bryant, who was born in Philadelphia, was a stand-out during his high school career at Lower Merion. Not only was he the first freshman to start for school’s varsity team in decades, he ended his high school career with 2,883 points, more than both Wilt Chamberlain and Lionel Simmons.
